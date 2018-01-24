Future Army cyber operations will require improved ownership of the electromagnetic spectrum and accelerated integration of cyber and electronic warfare (EW) operations to outpace peer adversaries’ technological advances, according to a new Training and Doctrine…
New TRADOC Guideline Sets Approach To Future Army Cyberspace Operations
