The Defense Department announced several flag officer nominations and assignments on Tuesday and Wednesday, including the assignment of a new Director of Naval Intelligence.Secretary of Defense James Mattis announced the nomination of Vice Adm. Matthew Kohler as…
New Flag Officer Assignments For Naval Intelligence Head, Moving Lead Of PE Effort
The Defense Department announced several flag officer nominations and assignments on Tuesday and Wednesday, including the assignment of a new Director of Naval Intelligence.Secretary of Defense James Mattis announced the nomination of Vice Adm. Matthew Kohler as…