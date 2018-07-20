A report by a Department of Justice (DoJ) task force charged with examining how the department fights global cyber threats and how it can better conduct this mission warns of the vulnerability of technology supply chains due to foreign sourcing of software code…
New DoJ Report Warns Of Cyber Vulnerabilities To Technology Supply Chains
A report by a Department of Justice (DoJ) task force charged with examining how the department fights global cyber threats and how it can better conduct this mission warns of the vulnerability of technology supply chains due to foreign sourcing of software code…