Cyber Command officials are calling their current reactive approach to cyber defense “unacceptable” and looking to move to an operational approach focused on thwarting attacks at their point of origin, according to a new command strategy released March 23.The…
New Cyber Command Strategy Emphasizes Offensive Operations
