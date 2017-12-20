With half the world’s population living in cities, both the Army and Marine Corps foresee intense urban combat as a likely element of future wars, leading to the publication of a new manual on how to fight those battles.In megacities, which will be home to 70…
New Army, Marine Corps Manual Lays Out Plans For Future Urban Combat
