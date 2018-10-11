The Marine Corps’ top general is interested in a new all-terrain, support vehicle as his force trains for a potential fight in harsh cold-weather conditions, but he said a lack of funding is restricting a search in the near term.Gen. Robert Neller, the Marine…
Neller: Marines Interested In New All-Terrain Support Vehicle, But No Budget Plans For Bv206 Replacement
