The Navy’s Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 (VX-1) finished the first comprehensive operational test of its new shipboard unmanned helicopter late last month, the service said on Monday. Initial operational test and evaluation of the Northrop Grumman [NOC]…
Navy’s Unmanned Helicopter Completes Operational Shipboard Test
