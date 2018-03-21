Navy Willing To Have Next Virginia Submarine Contract Allow More Than 10 Submarines

Defense Daily | 03/21/2018 | Rich Abott

Two top Navy officials told Congress yesterday they are open to having the Block V Virginia-class submarine multiyear procurement (MYP) contract include the option to buy over the 10 planned boats.Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.), ranking member of the House Armed Services…

