Two top Navy officials told Congress yesterday they are open to having the Block V Virginia-class submarine multiyear procurement (MYP) contract include the option to buy over the 10 planned boats.Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.), ranking member of the House Armed Services…
Navy Willing To Have Next Virginia Submarine Contract Allow More Than 10 Submarines
Two top Navy officials told Congress yesterday they are open to having the Block V Virginia-class submarine multiyear procurement (MYP) contract include the option to buy over the 10 planned boats.Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.), ranking member of the House Armed Services…