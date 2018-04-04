The Navy is challenging its program directors to find ways of opening legacy systems to new capabilities, but the process of moving to modular, open systems architectures retroactively is a slow and difficult process, according to a senior service scientist.“We’re…
Navy Wants Legacy Systems Open To New Capabilities
The Navy is challenging its program directors to find ways of opening legacy systems to new capabilities, but the process of moving to modular, open systems architectures retroactively is a slow and difficult process, according to a senior service scientist.“We’re…