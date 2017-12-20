Navy Takes Delivery Of Ninth Expeditionary Fast Transport Ship

Defense Daily | 12/20/2017 | Rich Abott

The U.S. Navy accepted the delivery of the ninth of 12 expeditionary fast transport vessels, the USNS City of Bismarck (EPF-9) on Tuesday.EPFs are shallow draft non-combat transport catamarans designed for personnel and cargo sealift mobility within a theater.…

