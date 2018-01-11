The Navy still does not have any planned replacement rounds for the three-ship DDG-1000 Zumwalt-class destroyer main guns, officials said at the Surface Navy Association’s annual symposium this week.Capt. James Kirk, working in the Pentagon’s resource sponsor…
Navy Still Has No Plans For DDG-1000 Gun Ammo
