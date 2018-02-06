The Navy on Jan. 30 established a council to oversee reforms and recommendations stemming from the reviews spurred by deadly Navy mishaps, the service said Feb. 2.The Navy is establishing the Readiness and Reform Oversight Council (RROC) “to oversee and ensure…
Navy Sets Up Oversight Council To Implement Reviews
