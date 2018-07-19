  • Home /
Navy Seeks $62.7 Million Reprogramming Increase for CVN-78, Breaching Cost Cap

Defense Daily | 07/19/2018 | Rich Abott

The Defense Department is asking Congress’ permission to move $62.7 million to the new USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-8) aircraft carrier, an amount that partially fills a breach in the statutory cost cap for the program.A reprogramming request sent to Congress last…

