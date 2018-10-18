Navy Releases RFP For NGEN-R SMIT

Defense Daily | 10/18/2018 | Rich Abott

The Navy released the final Service, Management, Integration and Transport (SMIT) Request for Proposals (RFP) on Thursday under the service’s Next Generation Enterprise Networks Re-compete (NGEN-R).SMIT is one of the two components in the NGEN-R, the follow-on…

More Stories You Might Like