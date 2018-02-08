Navy Releases RFP For Multi-Year DDG-51 Flight III Destroyers

Defense Daily | 02/08/2018 | Rich Abott

The Navy on Thursday released a final Request for Proposals (RFP) for the fiscal years (FY) 2018-2022 multiyear procurement (MYP) for Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.The RFP is a limited competition between current DDG-51 shipbuilders General Dynamics…

