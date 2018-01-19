The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) told Congress on Thursday that a new 30-year shipbuilding plan will be delivered to the legislature next month along with the Trump administration’s fiscal year 2019 defense budget.Adm. John Richardson affirmed this in questioning…
Navy To Release 30-Year Shipbuilding Plan With FY19 Defense Budget, Brings Charges Against DDG Commanders
