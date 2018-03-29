The Naval Air Systems Command announced on Thursday it intends to negotiate and award a sole-source contract modification to Boeing [BA] for service-life modification (SLM) of F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets in fiscal year 2019.The posting to the government's business…
Navy Plans To Award Boeing A Contract For Super Hornet Service Life Modification
