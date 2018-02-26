The Navy on Friday awarded eight companies multiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contracts ranging from $13 to $19 million to compete for orders on engineering products supporting command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence…
Navy Names Eight Competitors For C4I Engineering Product Contracts
