A joint U.S. Navy and a Lockheed Martin [LMT] industry team successfully launched two Trident II D5 Life Extension missiles from the Ohio-class USS Nebraska (SSBN-739) ballistic missile submarine.This test certified the submarine’s strategic weapon system and…
Navy And Lockheed Martin Successfully Test Two Trident II D5 Missiles
A joint U.S. Navy and a Lockheed Martin [LMT] industry team successfully launched two Trident II D5 Life Extension missiles from the Ohio-class USS Nebraska (SSBN-739) ballistic missile submarine.This test certified the submarine’s strategic weapon system and…