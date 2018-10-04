The undersecretary of the Navy said the service’s leadership should be getting a draft of the next Force Structure Assessment (FSA) in November.Then the Navy leaders will have a chance to adjust the report before a final report is released some time next year,…
Navy Leadership To See Draft FSA Next Month, Unmanned A Priority
