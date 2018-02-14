Navy Issues Notice For Potential Acquisition Of Three Heavy Icebreakers

Defense Daily | 02/14/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The Naval Sea Systems Command on Wednesday issued an advance notice advertising the forthcoming release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for up to three heavy polar icebreakers.The icebreakers will be for the Coast Guard, which is asking Congress for $720 million…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *