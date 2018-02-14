The Naval Sea Systems Command on Wednesday issued an advance notice advertising the forthcoming release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for up to three heavy polar icebreakers.The icebreakers will be for the Coast Guard, which is asking Congress for $720 million…
Navy Issues Notice For Potential Acquisition Of Three Heavy Icebreakers
