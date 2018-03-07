Navy And Congress Grapple With How To Increase Fleet And Maintain Shipbuilders

Defense Daily | 03/07/2018 | Rich Abott

Members of Congress and Navy officials grappled this week with how to maintain shipbuilders, lower costs, and increase the size of the Navy towards the 355-ship goal given long timelines and limited shipyards.During a Tuesday hearing of the House Armed Services…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *