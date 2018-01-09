Naval Sea Systems Command confirmed today that each new Guided-Missile Frigate, beyond the first unit, has an expected end cost of $950 million each.This cost, in constant 2018 dollars, is the expected average threshold cost of each ship after the initial hull,…
Navy Confirms New Frigate Nearly $1 Billion Each, 4-6 Concept Awards By Spring
