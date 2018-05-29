The U.S. Navy commissioned the USS Manchester (LCS-14), the newest combat ship and Littoral Combat Ship on May 26 in Portmouth, N.H.LCS-14 is the 12th LCS and seventh Independence-variant ship to enter the fleet. The USS Manchester (LCS-14) while completing acceptance…
Navy Commissions Newest LCS USS Manchester
The U.S. Navy commissioned the USS Manchester (LCS-14), the newest combat ship and Littoral Combat Ship on May 26 in Portmouth, N.H.LCS-14 is the 12th LCS and seventh Independence-variant ship to enter the fleet. The USS Manchester (LCS-14) while completing acceptance…