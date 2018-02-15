The Navy budgeted $18 million for the first eight Over The Horizon (OTH) missiles for the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) in its fiscal year 2019 Defense Department budget request.The OTH is intended to help give the LCS and the follow-on future guided-missile frigate,…
Navy Budgets For First Eight LCS OTH Missiles
