Navy Budget Plans 46 More Ships Within Five Years, 30-Year Plan Expects 355 By 2050s
The U.S. Navy’s FY ’18 budget request and 30-year shipbuilding plan expects to have 34 additional ships in the inventory by FY 2023, but the service’s goal of reaching 355 ships extends into the 2050s at current rates if shipbuilding remains stable.The service…