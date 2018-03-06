Navy Backers In Congress Unsatisfied With Navy’s FY ’19 Budget

Defense Daily | 03/06/2018 | Rich Abott

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower, called the Trump administration’ FY ’19 Navy budget shipbuilding request not “robust” enough compared to what he thinks it needs.The Navy requested about $22 billion…

