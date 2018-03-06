Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower, called the Trump administration’ FY ’19 Navy budget shipbuilding request not “robust” enough compared to what he thinks it needs.The Navy requested about $22 billion…
Navy Backers In Congress Unsatisfied With Navy’s FY ’19 Budget
