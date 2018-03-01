The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) awarded numerous multiple-award contracts (MAC) to support sustainment for Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) based in San Diego on Wednesday.The Navy awarded MACs to BAE Systems, Vigor Marine LLC, General Dynamics [GD] National…
Navy Awards Multiple Award Contracts To Sustain LCS In San Diego
