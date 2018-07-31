The Navy on Monday exercised $6 million to $8 million options in the future guided missile frigate (FFG(X)) conceptual design contract for all five contractors.Last February the Navy awarded $15 million conceptual design (CD) contracts each to Austal USA, Huntington…
Navy Awards Mods To FFG(X) Design Contractors
