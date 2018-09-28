The Navy last week awarded six new Arleigh Burke-class DDG-51 destroyers to Huntington Ingalls Industries [HII] and four to General Dynamics [GD] Bath Iron Works (BIW) for a combined value of $9 billion.Both fixed-price firm target multiyear contracts cover one…
Navy Awards HII Six Flight III DDG-51 Destroyers And GD Four in Multi-Billion Dollar Multi-Year Contracts
