Navy Awards HII Six Flight III DDG-51 Destroyers And GD Four in Multi-Billion Dollar Multi-Year Contracts

Defense Daily | 09/28/2018 | Rich Abott

The Navy last week awarded six new Arleigh Burke-class DDG-51 destroyers to Huntington Ingalls Industries [HII] and four to General Dynamics [GD] Bath Iron Works (BIW) for a combined value of $9 billion.Both fixed-price firm target multiyear contracts cover one…

