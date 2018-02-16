Navy Awards FFG(X) Conceptual Design Contracts

Defense Daily | 02/16/2018 | Rich Abott

The U.S. Navy awarded five $15 million conceptual design (CD) contracts for the new guided missile frigate (FFG(X) program today: Austal USA, Huntington Ingalls Industreis [HII], Lockheed Martin [LMT], Fincantieri’s Marinette Marine, and General Dynamics’ Bath…

