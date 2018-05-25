The Navy awarded two contracts for Navy aircraft worth hundreds of millions of dollars each on Thursday for the F-35 and P-8A aircraft.The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $558 million contract for the sustainment support, including…
Navy Awards F-35 And P-8A Contracts
