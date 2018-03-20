The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) awarded Gulf Island Shipyards LLC a $63.6 million contract for the detail design and construction (DD&C) of the Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ship (T-ATS) on Friday.The fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract…
Navy Awards Contracts For T-ATS Shipbuilder And Modification Trident Production
