Navy Approves First 3D Printed Metal Component For Use On A Ship
The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) approved the first ever additive manufacturing (AM) printed metal part for shipboard installation, the command said on Thursday. Additive manufacturing is another term for 3D printing. The component in question is a prototype…