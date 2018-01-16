A key admiral last week said the service is hoping to keep the new Guided-Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) cost at $800 million each and will be leveraging modularity margins in construction.“The follow-on objective cost for FFG(X) is $800 million. We think we can get…
Navy Aims For $800 Million Future Frigate Cost, Leveraging Modularity and Commonality
A key admiral last week said the service is hoping to keep the new Guided-Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) cost at $800 million each and will be leveraging modularity margins in construction.“The follow-on objective cost for FFG(X) is $800 million. We think we can get…