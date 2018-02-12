Navy 2019 Budget Request Has Modest Shipbuilding Increase, Extends Life Of Cruisers

Defense Daily | 02/12/2018 | Rich Abott

This article was updated to reflect aircraft procurement.The Navy requested $21.9 billion to build 10 ships in the FY '19 president’s budget request released today, a modest increase over the FY '18 request.That shipbuilding request falls within the Navy and…

