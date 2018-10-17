Annapolis, Md. -- Last week Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) got the Pentagon’s approval to develop a new common mine countermeasures (MCM) unmanned surface vehicle (USV).The Navy is looking to make a common modular vehicle that can accommodate at least three…
NAVSEA Developing New MCM Unmanned Vessel
