NATO’s Seasparrow Project Office completed the first successful intercept flight test of the Raytheon [RTN]-built Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 with its new active guidance seeker-head, the U.S. Navy said on Thursday.The ESSM Block 2 intercepted a…
NATO ESSM Block 2 Successfully Intercepts Test Target
NATO’s Seasparrow Project Office completed the first successful intercept flight test of the Raytheon [RTN]-built Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 with its new active guidance seeker-head, the U.S. Navy said on Thursday.The ESSM Block 2 intercepted a…