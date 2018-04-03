NASA Taps Lockheed Martin To Build Quiet Supersonic X-Plane

Defense Daily | 04/03/2018 | Marc Selinger

NASA has awarded a $247.5 million contract to Lockheed Martin [LMT] to finish developing and build an airplane prototype that could someday pave the way for quiet, supersonic passenger jets.Under the contract, announced April 3, the Low-Boom Flight Demonstrator…

