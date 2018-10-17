  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • NASA Moving Toward Grand Challenge To Showcase Urban Air Mobility

NASA Moving Toward Grand Challenge To Showcase Urban Air Mobility

Defense Daily | 10/17/2018 | Frank Wolfe

NASA is searching for industry partners as it moves toward the first agency demonstration of Urban Air Mobility Grand Challenge, or GC-1, in late 2020, according to an Oct. 15 Federal Business Opportunities notice.The NASA Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate…

More Stories You Might Like