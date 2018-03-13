Mississippi Welcomes Israeli Cooperation On Border Protection, Gov OK With Tariffs

Defense Daily | 03/13/2018 | Rich Abott

BILOXI, Miss. – The governor of Mississippi welcomed increased cooperation between U.S. and Israeli homeland security and defense companies on Tuesday.“I believe what we can learn from the real world experience, unfortunately, of having someone that is on your…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *