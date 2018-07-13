Shipbuilder Metal Shark and autonomous vessel technology company ASV Global announced Friday they are starting to offer “Sharktech” autonomous vessels.The autonomous-enabled vessels can be custom configured for military, law enforcement agencies, fire rescue,…
Metal Shark And ASV Global Unveil Autonomous Boat Tech
