Mercury Systems Acquires Rugged Computer Maker Germane Systems
Mercury Systems [MRCY] on Tuesday said it has acquired rugged computer maker Germane Systems for $45 million in cash, adding additional capabilities and customers in the U.S. and international defense markets for C4I subsystems.Mercury President and CEO Mark Aslett…