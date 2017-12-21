A week after disclosing it was in discussions to acquire Themis Computer, Mercury Systems [MRCY] on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire the Silicon Valley-based provider of rugged computing solutions in a $180 million cash deal that builds on the company’s…
Mercury In Agreement To Acquire Themis
