A delegation of high-profile South Carolina politicians met with President Donald Trump Thursday in Washington to make a last-minute plea to save an embattled plutonium-disposal plant in the Palmetto state — a plant Trump's own Department of Energy wants to…
Members of S.C. Delegation Confirms WH Visit to Save Embattled Plutonium Plant, But Won’t Talk Details
A delegation of high-profile South Carolina politicians met with President Donald Trump Thursday in Washington to make a last-minute plea to save an embattled plutonium-disposal plant in the Palmetto state — a plant Trump's own Department of Energy wants to…