MDA Awards Three Vendors $4.1 Billion Multiple Award Contract
The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) earlier this month awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT], Northrop Grumman [NOC], and Raytheon [RTN] a multiple award indefinitely delivery/indefinite quantity (MAIDIQ) contract worth up to $4.1 billion for missile defense improvements.The…