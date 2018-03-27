The United Kingdom awarded MBDA a $566 million contract to extend the service life of the Brimstone air-to-surface missile through the capability sustainment program (CSP), the company said Tuesday.Through the CSP effort, MBDA will build new Brimstone air-to-surface…
MBDA Wins $566 Million U.K. Contract To Extend Brimstone Missile Life Past 2030
