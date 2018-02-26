The combination of General Dynamics [GD] with CSRA, Inc. [CSRA] will make it the market leader in Federal Technology Services based on business captured over the past four years, taking over for Leidos [LDOS], according to a new market intelligence report by the…
Market Intelligence Firm Says GD, CSRA Deal Will Create Federal Technology Services Leader
