FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Currently the only U.S. military service without a high-end unmanned aircraft, the U.S. Marine Corps is in the market for a high-altitude long-endurance drone that can launch from a ship, perform reconnaissance and relay communication to…
Marines Want Shipboard VTOL Drone For $20 Million A Copy
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Currently the only U.S. military service without a high-end unmanned aircraft, the U.S. Marine Corps is in the market for a high-altitude long-endurance drone that can launch from a ship, perform reconnaissance and relay communication to…