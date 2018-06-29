The Marine Corps is beginning to field its Networking on the Move (NOTM) communication system on its MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft as it looks to expand access to its tactical network in the air, officials said on Thursday.The NOTM-Airborne Increment II, which…
Marine Corps Expanding Network Access In The Air With New System On Osprey
